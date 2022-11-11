Furlani to replace Gazidis as CEO of Serie A champion Milan

MILAN, Italy (AP) — AC Milan has announced that Giorgio Furlani will replace the outgoing Ivan Gazidis as CEO. Gazidis will leave the Serie A champion after four years when his contract expires next month. Furlani is a lifelong Milan fan and comes from the city. He has been promoted from the board of directors by new owner Gerry Cardinale. Milan was recently sold by Elliott Management to fellow American firm RedBird Capital Partners. Furlani had been at Elliott since 2010 but will step down from his role there to take up his new position.

