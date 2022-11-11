Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper — and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30. The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-16 lead on their first drive of the third quarter when freshman Dylan Lynch capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. Haener added a 2-yard touchdown toss to Zane Pope before Gutierrez booted his fourth field goal to leave UNLV trailing 24-19 heading to the final period. Lynch kicked a 23-yard field goal to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to eight with 10:57 remaining, but Aidan Robbins answered with a 66-yard touchdown run and UNLV added the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27. Fresno State needed just three plays to regain the lead for good.

