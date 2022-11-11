Injured Son leads South Korea’s World Cup squad for Qatar

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is headlining South Korea’s squad for the third straight World Cup as coach Paulo Bento places his hopes on the superstar captain who is recovering from a fractured eye socket. Bento also selected Napoli defender Kim Min-jae and Mallorca attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in but left out speedy Ulsan Hyundai winger Um Won-sang as he named his 26-player roster for the tournament in Qatar.. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba while in action for Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.

