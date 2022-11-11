LaDee and Trammell help No. 19 San Diego State beat BYU

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help No. 19 San Diego State beat rival BYU 82-75. San Diego State led by two with 2 minutes left when Trammell hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to almost zero. BYU then respond to get back within two with 83 seconds left. LaDee sealed the game with a layup that gave the Aztecs a five-point lead. Spencer Johnson scored 17 points and Rudi Williams added 15 for BYU.

