No. 8 USC routs Colorado 55-17, but loses RB Dye to injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 268 yards and three more scores, and No. 8 Southern California overcame an apparently serious injury to top running back Travis Dye in a 55-17 victory over Colorado. Williams accounted for five total touchdowns in his fourth consecutive outstanding game for the Trojans. Former Colorado receiver Brenden Rice had 70 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Trojans, while Tahj Washington and Austin Jones caught TD passes. Alex Fontenot rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Buffaloes, who have yielded 188 points during a four-game losing streak..

