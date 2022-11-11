Omoruyi scores career-high 22 as Thunder top Raptors 132-113

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 and snap a four-game losing streak. Omoruyi, a Two-Way player in his second year, made 8 of 10 field goals in a reserve role. Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 20 points and Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City posted its largest margin of victory this season. Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role.

