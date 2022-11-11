Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright is embracing the latest stop in his NFL journey. Wright will kick for Pittsburgh on Sunday while filling in for injured Chris Boswell. This is Wright’s second stint with the Steelers. He kicked in three games for Pittsburgh in 2020. Wright has spent time with five teams over the last three years. Wright says he is fine with bouncing from team to team in search of a long-term opportunity. Wright has made 88% of his field goals in the NFL. He’s been hindered by poor performance on kickoffs but has made great strides while kicking for Kansas City earlier this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.