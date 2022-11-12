Bittersweet for Maddison as Leicester wins 2-0 at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season before the England midfielder was forced off through injury ahead of the World Cup as Leicester won 2-0 at West Ham. Patson Daka provided the assist and Maddison struck from close range to put in-form Leicester in front after eight minutes. Maddison fell to the ground in the 22nd and was holding the back of his right leg when medical staff came on to the field to treat him. Leicester added a second goal in the 78th minute when Harvey Barnes scored.

