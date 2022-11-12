PHILADELPHIA — Led by Khalil Brantley’s 22 points, the La Salle Explorers defeated the Wagner Seahawks 77-69 on Saturday night. The Explorers are now 1-1 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 1-1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.