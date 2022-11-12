Canadian sports broadcasters still hampered post-pandemic
TORONTO (AP) — A number of Canadian sports radio crews are still not traveling with their teams for road games even with the pandemic easing. Radio broadcast crews for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks are not on site for road games this season. The English language radio crew for the Montreal Canadiens also remains grounded. Radio hosts say they think it could be a cost-cutting move. Officials with TSN and Sportsnet did not comment.