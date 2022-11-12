Canadian sports broadcasters still hampered post-pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — A number of Canadian sports radio crews are still not traveling with their teams for road games even with the pandemic easing. Radio broadcast crews for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks are not on site for road games this season. The English language radio crew for the Montreal Canadiens also remains grounded. Radio hosts say they think it could be a cost-cutting move. Officials with TSN and Sportsnet did not comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.