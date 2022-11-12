MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Led by Brandon Johns Jr.’s 15 points, the VCU Rams defeated the Morgan State Bears 69-54. The Rams are now 2-0 with the win and the Bears dropped to 1-2.

