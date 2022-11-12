Leonard accounts for 3TDs to send Duke past Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun was Leonard’s favorite target, as he hauled in five catches for 94 yards for the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC). Grant Wells led the Hokies (2-8, 1-6 ACC) with 177 passing yards and one touchdowns. After Virginia Tech scored the opening touchdown on its second offensive play, Duke responded with 24 unanswered points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.