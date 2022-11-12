LOS ANGELES (AP) — Led by Cameron Shelton’s 24 points, the Loyola Marymount Lions defeated the UC Davis Aggies 85-75. The Lions are now 2-1 on the season, while the Aggies moved to 2-1.

