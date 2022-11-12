Martial sets tackles record in Troy’s 10-9 victory over Army

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the FBS all-time leader in tackles when the fifth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 after Quinn Maretzki missed a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining. Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing Luke Kuechly’s record total of 532 while playing for Boston College from 2009-11. Army (3-6) took the lead 3 seconds into the second quarter on Tyhier Tyler’s 3-yard touchdown run. Maretzki missed the extra-point kick but added a 26-yard field goal with 6 seconds left before halftime to put the Black Knights up 9-0. The Trojans didn’t get on the scoreboard until Brooks Buce kicked a 21-yard field goal for the only score of the third quarter.

