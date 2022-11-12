No. 9 Irish women use balance, FTs to turn back Cal 90-79

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dara Mabrey led a balanced attack with 16 points and tied the school record for 3-pointers, and No. 9 Notre Dame defeated California 90-79 in the inaugural Shamrock Classic. The game, the first ever women’s matchup broadcast on NBC, highlighted the coaches, Niele Ivey of Notre Dame and Charmin Smith of Cal, who grew up and played in St. Louis. Kylee Watson added 15 points and Sonia Citron had 14 for the Irish. Sophomore Olivia Miles had her 11th double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Maddy Westbeld was the fifth starter in double figures with 12. Jayda Curry hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Bears and Mia Mastrov added 10.

