Reed, Western Kentucky beat Rice 45-10. now bowl eligible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw three touchdown passes — two to Jaylen Hall, who added a 46-yard punt return for a score — and ran a 1-yard TD to help Western Kentucky beat Rice 45-10 Saturday to become bowl eligible. Hall opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown reception on the game’s fifth play from scrimmage, punt return early in the fourth quarter gave Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) 38-10 and his 2-yard TD rece[tion with 6:16 left capped the scoring. He finished with seven receptions for 102 yards. Rice (5-5, 3-3) had 24 first downs and converted 7-of-11 third downs but threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles. Jumo Otoviano had 97 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Owls.

