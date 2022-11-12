Suspended Irving won’t return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn’t play, but provided no other updates. The Nets said when they suspended Irving without pay on Nov. 3 that he would miss at least five games, saying he was “unfit” to be around the team and would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.”

