Thomas helps No. 13 Utah rout Stanford 42-7

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tavion Thomas rushed for a career-high 180 yards and Cameron Rising threw for three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Utah to a 42-7 win over Stanford. Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) started slow on a below-freezing night in the shadow of the Wasatch Mountains, but scored 42 straight points after trailing 7-0 to Stanford (3-7, 1-7 Pac-12). Utah’s defense was suffocating after the initial score while Thomas recorded his first 100-yard rushing game since the season opener at Florida and eclipsed his previous high (177) set at Stanford last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.