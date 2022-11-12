Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State for a 45-19 victory. With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC championship game. Georgia will face LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3. It was a dominating effort by the undefeated Bulldogs, who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards. MSU struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries.

