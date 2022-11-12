LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert had 23 points in UNLV’s 88-63 victory against Incarnate Word. Charlie Yoder led Incarnated Word with 15 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.