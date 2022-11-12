VanSlooten, No. 20 Oregon women roll past Seattle 90-47

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points and No. 20 Oregon coasted to a 90-47 win over Seattle on Saturday.

The Ducks (2-0) also got 15 points each from freshman Jennah Isai and Endyia Rogers, 14 from Phillipina Kyei and 10 from Te-Hina Paopao.

VanSlooten, a freshman who has led Oregon in scoring in her first two games, had nine rebounds and three blocks. Paopao had seven rebounds, four steals and was one of four Ducks with three assists.

Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks (0-2) with 14 points.

Isahi had 15 points and Rogers 10 in the first half as the Ducks opened a 42-25 lead. Both had seven in the first quarter when Oregon doubled up Seattle 24-12.

The Redhawks scored the first seven points of the second quarter but Isai ended that with a 3-pointer as she had two treys and Rogers one in a 16-4 surge.

Oregon legend and New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu joined the Ducks’ staff as a part-time director of athletic culture, coach Kelly Graves announced the day before the game.

