Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to miss 2nd straight game Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It’s the second straight game the two-time NFL rushing champion has missed due to a knee injury. Elliott’s absence likely means a greater workload for Tony Pollard. Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries when Elliott was sidelined for the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 30. The Cowboys haven’t played since. Green Bay will have offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Amari Rodgers available after both players were listed as questionable.

