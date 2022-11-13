Garnacho gives United 2-1 win at Fulham ahead of WCup break

LONDON (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho made sure Manchester United goes into the World Cup break on a high by scoring a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 win over Fulham. Garnacho came off the bench to score with almost the last kick of the game at Craven Cottage in the last Premier League game before the tournament in Qatar. The win strengthens United’s grip on fifth place in the standings, with the team having recovered from a poor start under new manager Erik ten Hag to sit three points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.

