Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and the surprising New York Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16. Jones hit tight end Lawrence Cager on a 9-yard TD pass and Darius Slayton on a 54-yard catch and run as the Giants (7-2) tallied on their opening possession of each half. Barkley, who had a career-high 35 carries, scored from 2-yards out. The Giants defense preserved the win, forcing two fourth-quarter, red-zone turnovers. Houston fell to 1-7-1 in losing its fourth straight game.

