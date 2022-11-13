Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win came at a cost for Kansas City, which lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco. Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars. Kansas City has won six straight against Jacksonville.

