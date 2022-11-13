McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory over the Rams. Los Angeles lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury while losing for the fifth time in six games overall. Both teams played their backup quarterbacks with starters Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray sidelined by injury. McCoy threw a TD pass to A.J. Green and hit DeAndre Hopkins with 10 catches for 98 yards, while Los Angeles’ John Wolford managed 212 yards passing.

