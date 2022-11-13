Miller’s 22 leads No. 17 Maryland women past Fordham 83-76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 17 Maryland turned back Fordham 83-76. After taking a 21-10 lead after one quarter, Maryland was only up 34-33 at the break. A 14-0 run in the third quarter pushed the lead to 54-39. The Rams came back with five 3-pointers and went ahead 59-58. Miller’s late 3 had the Terps in front 62-59 going into the fourth quarter. Maryland made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Fordham was led by Anna DeWolfe with 24 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.