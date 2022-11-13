Mitchell’s 23 lead Pepperdine over Alabama State 91-62

MALIBU, Calif. — Mike Mitchell Jr.’s 23 points helped Pepperdine defeat Alabama State 91-62. Mitchell also had five assists for the Waves. Jan Zidek shot 5 for 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Houston Mallette recorded 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Antonio Madlock led the Hornets in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Alex Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds for Alabama State. In addition, Isaiah Range had 11 points and two steals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.