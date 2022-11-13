Sabonis’ 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. Sabonis also had eight assists. Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for the Kings. Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors. He had 47 points on Monday in a 116-113 win against Sacramento.

