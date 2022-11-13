Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso’s 81-65 victory over Western Michigan. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons. Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points. The Broncos were led by Lamar Norman Jr., who recorded 25 points. Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points for Western Michigan. In addition, Markeese Hastings finished with six points.

