WR Kenny Golladay returns to Giants lineup and gets benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Kenny Golladay may have hit another low point in his career with the Giants when he was benched for the second half of New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. There was some hope coming into the game the 29-year-old veteran would start displaying some of the form that enticed the Giants to sign him to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021. His first season was a bust with 37 catches. He had two this season and his comeback from an injury Sunday ended when he dropped a 5-yard pass late in the first half.

