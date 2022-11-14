Cubs release 5-time Gold Glove outfielder Heyward

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have released Jason Heyward, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped. The 33-year-old Heyward had one season left on the $184 million, eight-year contract he signed prior to the 2016 season. He hit .245 with 62 home runs over seven years with the Cubs. Heyward famously rallied teammates with a pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. Chicago went on to win 8-7 in 10 innings, ending a championship drought that dated to 1908.

