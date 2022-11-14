Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.

