Morocco’s Harit likely to miss World Cup with knee injury

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit looks set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury. The Marseille midfielder was taken off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. Marseille says Harit sprained cruciate ligaments in his left knee. The club did not say how long he will be absent but that type of injury usually takes weeks to heal and sometimes requires surgery. Harit was named in Morocco’s World Cup squad last Thursday.

