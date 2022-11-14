North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men’s poll

North Carolina and Gonzaga are 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press. Third-ranked Houston and fourth-ranked Kentucky picked up the remaining first-place votes in Top 25 with only slight changes from the preseason rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas and Creighton round out the top 10. Tennessee fell 11 spots while Villanova fell out for the first time since February 2019. No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Connecticut are the new additions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.