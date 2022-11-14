Ortiz’s 21 help North Alabama knock off Blue Mountain 100-60

FLORENCE, Ala. — Daniel Ortiz scored 21 points as North Alabama beat Blue Mountain of Mississippi 100-60. Ortiz shot 8 for 9, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lions. Damien Forrest scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Daniel Braster finished with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds. Jakobey Hitchens led the way for the Toppers with nine points. Vatangoe Donzo added nine points and two blocks for Blue Mountain and Ryan Sanders finished with nine points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.