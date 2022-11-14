Paris organizers reveal mascot for Olympics, Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed. It’s a Phrygian cap. The soft bright red cap is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity. It’s also known as a liberty cap. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution. The Olympic cap mascot is triangular in shape and comes complete with friendly smile, blue eyes, tricolor ribbon and big colored sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee. Organizers say they didn’t want to choose an animal or other creature but instead wanted something that represented an “ideal.”

