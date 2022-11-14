Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Back in the starting lineup, Jordan Poole scored a season-best 36 points on his first bobblehead night and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95. Poole shot 13 for 20 and knocked down five 3-pointers. With 10:36 left, he fired a 3 under pressure and the ball bounced high against the backboard before falling through. Poole converted the free throw for a four-point play. He received a warm ovation when he exited for good at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter following his 13th career game with 30 or more points.

