Ronaldo’s Man United career looks over but who replaces him?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan seems certain to end his Manchester United career. It is hard to see a way back for the 37-year-old forward, who said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and feels “betrayed” by the club. The question now is whether Ronaldo can secure a transfer in January after having failed to secure a move to a Champions League club in pre-season.

