Toffoli, Lindholm lead Flames to 6-5 win over Kings

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists, Adam Ruzicka added a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames held on to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5. Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane and Brett Ritchie also scored to help Calgary win its second straight after a seven-game skid (0-5-2). Nazem Kadri had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 saves. Arthur Kaliyev scored twice, Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings, who had won four straight. Drew Doughty had two assists and Jonathan Quick finished with 23 saves. Markstrom preserved the win with a sprawling save on a shot by Kopitar from 10 feet out with 22 seconds remaining.

