Ronaldo ‘thrilled’ with Portugal’s new generation of players

Cristiano Ronaldo knows a thing or two about World Cups. He has played in four of them and is about to make it to a record-tying fifth this month in Qatar. Ronaldo also knows when he sees something promising and he believes this time there is reason to feel optimistic about the chances of a talented Portugal squad that mixes the right amount of experience and youth as it tries to win its first World Cup title. Ronaldo tells The Associated Press “I hope we can show the world what this Portugal team is capable of at the very highest level of the world game.”

