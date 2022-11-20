Cousins, Vikings’ offense succumb to Cowboys’ pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times in the Minnesota Vikings’ 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost 49 yards on those plays and finished with a season-low 183 total yards. Minnesota struggled from the outset, particularly against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ league-leading pass rush. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who hadn’t allowed a sack all season, surrendered two before leaving for the second straight week with a concussion. At one point, Minnesota had backups in at left tackle and left guard.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.