Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James allowed his first touchdown to Travis Kelce at the worst possible time. Kelce’s 17-yard TD reception came with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 victory over their AFC West rivals. It was the third straight year the Chargers had a late lead against the Chiefs at home, only to come up empty. Even though the Chargers are 5-5, only two of their remaining seven games are against teams with a winning record.

