Hicks scores 21, Tarleton beats Boston College 70-54

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Freddy Hicks scored 21 points, Lue Williams added 14 and Tarleton beat Boston College 79-54 in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam for the program’s first win over a Power 5 opponent. Tarleton, which transitioned from Division II to Division I prior to the 2020-21 season, plays Drake in the championship game. CJ Penha Jr. hit a jumper that gave Boston College (3-2) a 5-2 lead with 17:36 left in the the first half but the Eagles went scoreless for the next 6-plus minutes as Tarleton scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good. Boston College shot just 37% (7 of 19) in the first half and finished with a season-high 20 turnover.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.