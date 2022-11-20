Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball
By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has returned to the Brooklyn Nets and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3 hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility. Irving sought to keep the focus on basketball after a victory over Memphis on Sunday night. He didn’t want to speak about demonstrators outside the arena, or possible legal action against the Nets.