Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102. Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn’t on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended after taking a knee to the thigh. Beal received extensive treatment after the game. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal will be re-evaluated Monday. The Wizards have won six of seven. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.