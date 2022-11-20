Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship. She claims the richest prize in women’s golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round. The turning point was the 16th hole. Ko made a 7-foot birdie putt for a two-shot lead. She wound up with a 70. Along with the biggest payout in LPGA history, Ko won player of the year and the Vare Trophy for having the lowest scoring average.

