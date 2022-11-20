Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven two nights after getting blown out in Dallas without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, replay showed Dallas star Luka Doncic stepping out of bounds before a 3-pointer. Cancar’s bucket got Denver within 56-55. Michael Porter hit the deciding 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining. Bones Hyland scored a career-high 29 points for Denver. Josh Green had a career-best 23 for Dallas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.