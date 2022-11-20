South Carolina, Vanderbilt fined for fans on the field

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) — South Carolina and Vanderbilt were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday after their fans rushed onto the field to celebrate football victories a day earlier. The league docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for its third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area policy. The Commodores defeated Florida 31-24 at home to break the Gators’ eight-game series win streak. South Carolina was fined $100,000 by the SEC for a second violation after the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night. The monies go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

