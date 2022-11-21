At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. Coach Lovie Smith said “we were never in the game” and that he felt “total disappointment.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.